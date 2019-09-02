Iran threatens EU on the nuclear deal

A government spokesman said that Iran Iran will take a strong step away from its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if Europe cannot offer the country new terms by a deadline at the end of the week.

Iran is prepared to take a “stronger step” in reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if European countries don’t take action to save the pact, its foreign ministry’s spokesman said on Monday.

"THE STEP WAS ALREADY DESIGNED"

"Iran is prepared for reducing its commitments if the European parties do not show enough determination... The third step has been designed and will be stronger than the first and second steps to create balance between Iran’s rights and commitments to the JCPOA," state news agency IRNA quoted the spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, as saying.

The developments come after French President Emmanuel Macron surprised the Group of Seven summit in France by inviting Zarif last week.