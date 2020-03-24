NATO soldiers quarantined after tested positive for coronavirus

According to NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan’s Kabul, 38 personnel exhibiting flu-like symptoms are in isolation.

At least four service members of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the alliance confirmed on Tuesday.

FIRST POSITIVE TESTS

In a brief statement, the mission said these are the first positive tests among the soldiers stationed in the war-ravaged country.

It said 38 personnel exhibiting flu-like symptoms are in isolation and receiving meidcal care.