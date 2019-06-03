Trump starts controversial Britain visit

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived in Britain for a 3-day state visit.

Donald Trump has arrived in Britain on Monday to start a three-day long state visit.

TRUMP WAS GREETED WITH PROTESTS

Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and his entourage, the president was welcomed at Stansted Airport by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt amidst strict security measures. Trump’s visit came days before Prime Minister Theresa May’s departure from the top office after failing in Brexit strategies.

The Queen will welcome Trump at the Buckingham Palace with an official ceremony and give a state banquet in the evening.

Visiting president is expected to hold talks with the outgoing May and they are expected to discuss post-Bexit UK-US trade relationship among other national and international issues. Trump will visit Portsmouth during his visit to attend ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Trump’s visit has been described as the most controversial visit by a Trump to the UK. Protests have been organized for Tuesday in central London where tens of thousands of people are expected to join a rally in Trafalgar Square.

Trump has already caused controversy prior to his visit after making comments on Brexit the UK’s top agenda item for the past three years and on country’s domestic politics after giving an open support to former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson who is running for Conservative Party leadership.

Trump also angered pro-EU camp as he said Brexit party leader Nigel Farage should be holding the Brexit negotiations with the EU.

Also being criticized for calling the Duchess of Sussex, Megan Markle as “nasty” in an interview with a tabloid after learning she was critical about his leadership during his presidential election campaign, Trump is expected to see thousands of people protesting his visit.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan described Trump over the weekend as "just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat" and compared the language he had used to that of the "fascists of the 20th century."