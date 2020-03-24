UK imposes lockdown to prevent spread of virus

Deaths from the virus in Britain jumped 54 to 335 on Monday as the government said the military would help ship millions of items of personal protective equipment.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered stringent restrictions on people’s movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus, saying people should stay at home unless they are buying food, travelling to work, needing medical care or exercising.

"POLICE WILL HAVE POWERS TO ENFORCE RULES"

In a televised address to the nation, Johnson told people they should not be meeting friends or family members who do not live in their homes.

“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home,” Johnson said. “If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them.”

All but essential shops must close immediately and people should no longer meet family or friends or risk being fined, Johnson.

He had resisted pressure to impose a full lockdown even as other European countries had done so, but was forced to change tack as projections showed the health system could become overwhelmed.