Speaking at 6th Justice and Development Party (AK Party) ordinary congress, President Erdogan criticized NATO’s two-faced attitude on Operation Olive Branch.

"WHY DOES NATO NOT COME WHEN TURKEY CALLS FOR HELP?"

"Turkey has always actively participated in military operations whenever it was called by NATO. Why does NATO not come to Syria when Turkey, as one of the key members of the organization, calls for help?" Erdogan said.