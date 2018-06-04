Erdoğan: Election day will be a smack at terror barons in Qandil

Speaking at terror-weary southeastern Diyarbakir province at a campaign rally for the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, President Erdoğan issued statements.

"THE STATE OF KURDS IS THE REPUCLIC OF TURKEY"

“Today our whole region, including Diyarbakir, is the most peaceful since the last 40 years.” he stated. “Our government, particularly our Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, all our security forces, Turkish Armed Forces have done their best. Our village guards have joined hands and done it all. Today the state is with its people as it has never been in the past.





Nobody should look for a state for the Kurds. The state of Kurds is the Republic of Turkey. In the Turkey of 2018, there is no such problem as a Kurdish problem. The only problem we face is terror, and, thank God, we are solving that now. We will not allow these bloody-handed packs of murderers to live on the soil of our 780,000-kilometer nation.”

“June 24 will be a smack at terror barons in Qandil who knowingly send the youth of Diyarbakir to death.” he added.

Erdoğan emphasized on the actions his government had taken to rebuild the province, including the construction of 17 hospitals, 43 health facilities, and 16,847 houses built by state-owned housing agency TOKI. He also said Surici, a historic region of Diyarbakır which was destroyed by PKK terrorists, had been restored.