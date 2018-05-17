taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
101.892
USD
4,4496
EURO
5,2550
ALTIN
184,53
PETR
79,9300

Erdoğan: Israel will drag the world into a chaos

President Erdoğan said that the UN was ended by doing nothing in the face of Israeli brutality in the Gaza Strip.

REUTERS | 17.05.2018 - 16:24..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Erdoğan: Israel will drag the world into a chaos

President Erdoğan, speaking at a dinner on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, said the majority of the international community had failed to react to the events in Gaza and warned that remaining silent would mean “opening a very dangerous door.”

Erdoğan said Turkey had launched initiatives to get the issue onto the UN General Assembly’s agenda.

Erdoğan: Israel will drag the world into a chaos

"UN HAS BECOME EXHAUSTED AND COLLAPSED"

He said Ankara was pressing members of the UN Security Council to be more active. “In the face of all these events, the United Nations has ended. It has become exhausted and collapsed” Erdoğan said. “If Israel’s bullying is met with more silence, the world will rapidly be dragged into a chaos where thuggery prevails.”

He said his chief of staff’s office and foreign ministry were working to evacuate the injured from Gaza, and said that Turkey would stand by Palestine “no matter what the price”.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Egypt blocked humanitarian aid for Palestines
Turkish Deputy Premier has stated that efforts to bring wounded Palestinians to Turkey were being thwarted by Israel and Egypt.
Israeli ambassador returned to home country
Eitan Naeh, the Israeli ambassador to Ankara, left Turkey on Wednesday at the country’s request following indiscriminate violence and killings by Israeli soldiers along the Gaza border.
Turkey to take in wounded Gazans
Turkish Health Minister said that Turkey's emergency agency and the military had prepared an air bridge to transport wounded Gazans.
Netanyahu upholds the massacre in Gaza
Netanyahu on Monday defended security forces for their actions by saying that Israel has obligation to secure border.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kadın polis bozkurt işareti yaptı HDP'liler rahatsız oldu

Kadın polis bozkurt işareti yaptı HDP'liler rahatsız oldu

458
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Kraliçe'nin hafızası dehşet

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Kraliçe'nin hafızası dehşet

102
Muharrem İnce: Özal nasıl gittiyse Erdoğan da öyle gidecek

Muharrem İnce: Özal nasıl gittiyse Erdoğan da öyle gidecek

678
Durmuş Yılmaz'a göre dolardaki artış bilinçli yapılıyor

Durmuş Yılmaz'a göre dolardaki artış bilinçli yapılıyor

460
Muharrem İnce seçmenden para istedi: Ateşleyin bakayım

Muharrem İnce seçmenden para istedi: Ateşleyin bakayım

448
Akaryakıta ÖTV düzenlemesi

Akaryakıta ÖTV düzenlemesi

256
Süper Lig ikincisi 2 ön eleme oynayacak

Süper Lig ikincisi 2 ön eleme oynayacak

30
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM