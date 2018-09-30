taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0507
Euro
7.04755
Altın
1192.495
Borsa
99956.9
Gram Altın
232.029

Erdoğan made statements at the mosque opening in Cologne

Opening mosque in Cologne, Turkish president urges common stance against racism, decries Islamophobia.

AA | 30.09.2018 - 14:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Erdoğan made statements at the mosque opening in Cologne

President Erdoğan called for a common stance against racism, stressing that Islamophobia, xenophobia, and racism are maladies that threaten both the present and future in his final address of a three-day state visit to Germany.

"RACISM MUST END"

"We should act together against these trends, which corrode social peace and undermine the culture of coexistence," he stated. Stating that some people try to link all Muslims, by labeling them 'Islamist' or 'Jihadist' with the terror groups that harmed and killed mostly the Muslims, Erdoğan said they expect from political and media institutions of Europe to refrain from statements that will show Muslims as a target. "We say that this racism must end," Erdoğan stressed.

Erdoğan made statements at the mosque opening in Cologne

Turkish President also said soccer star Mesut Ozil was forced to retire from the German national team after Germany's World Cup exit because of his Turkish roots. "They ostracized our Mesut Ozil, our Ilkay, who were born and raised in Germany, just because we had a photo taken with them," Erdoğan said. "As a president, I could not stomach the fact that he was alienated,” the leader told the audience. "We would have liked to see a joint stance against those who have fallen in this racist drift."

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şeyma Subaşı: O kafe sonunda benim oldu

Şeyma Subaşı: O kafe sonunda benim oldu

76
'İsrail ile İran asla savaşmaz'

'İsrail ile İran asla savaşmaz'

89
Burak Özçivit aracını otopark kavgası yüzünden sattı

Burak Özçivit aracını otopark kavgası yüzünden sattı

72
Simge’nin menajerinden Mustafa Sandal’a: Prim yapıyor

Simge’nin menajerinden Mustafa Sandal’a: Prim yapıyor

34
Suudi Arabistan Arap Rivierası inşa edecek

Suudi Arabistan Arap Rivierası inşa edecek

39
YPG'li teröristlere korku salan Türk askerleri

YPG'li teröristlere korku salan Türk askerleri

86
Alman basınından Başkan Erdoğan'a yoğun ilgi

Alman basınından Başkan Erdoğan'a yoğun ilgi

30
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM