Erdoğan meets Macron on the sideline of NATO summit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on the sidelines of the NATO summit in closed-door meetings.

Erdoğan and Macron’s candid meeting had a broad repercussion in the international press. Turkish President spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron during a 75-minute meeting.

French President invited President Erdoğan to France’s World Cup final game. Erdoğan said that he couldn’t accept the invitation due to his busy agenda and wished the national team success.