Erdogan: One way or another, we will put an end to it

President Erdogan answered press questions in his his five-day, four-country trip to Africa.

Haber Merkezi | 01.03.2018 - 12:41..
In his trip to Africa including Algeria, Mauritania and Mali as well as the West African country of Senegal, President Erdogan said “One shall not leave the dragon half-dead. One way or another, we will put an end to it.” referring PKK/YPG terrorists in Afrin.

Answering the question about who is Turkish Army facing with in Afrin, “We will stand against regardless of who is in there. We don’t need to investigate who they are. There could be very different, alternative groups in Afrin. Once they appear in front of us, we will do the necessary. We won’t care if some people are feel uncomfortable about the situation. We will take the matters into our own hands. We won’t ask any permission for this. One shall not leave the dragon half-dead. One way or another, we will put an end to it.” said Erdogan

