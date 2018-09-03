Erdoğan proposes trade without US dollar

International trade's dependency on the US dollar should be decreased as it became an obstacle for Turkey, said President Erdoğan on Monday.

FIGHTING WITH FETO

"We are proposing to trade in our own currencies rather than U.S. dollar," told Erdoğan at the 6th Summit of the Turkic Council at Rukh Ordo Cultural Center in Kyrgyzstan. The Turkish leader said Turkey and its friendly countries should not delay fighting the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

THE TURKIC MEETING

Erdoğan added that the terrorist organization had shaped an organizational structure by establishing educational institutions worldwide as well as in Turkey.

The summit is hosted by Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov at Rukh Ordo Cultural Center.

In addition to presidents of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, Hungarian prime minister also participates in the event as an observer.