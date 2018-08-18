These days US and Turkey’s relations are tense. Turkey has been holding pastor Andrew Brunson for two years on charges that he is linked to the Fethullah Gülen Movement, which Turkey says was responsible for a failed coup attempt in 2016.

US DENIES ALL CHARGES

US and pastor Brunson deny all those charges. US President Trump is tweeting for almost a week about pastor Brunson. Because of these tweets and US’s actions worsened Turkey's currency for a short time. But now Turkey’s curency, which had recovered from record losses against the dollar earlier in the week, was down about 6 percent against the dollar on Friday, at 6.17.

"TURKEY CAN'T TAKE OUR PEOPLE"

On Friday Trump continued his threats. US President speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for a trip to New York state, said of Turkey: “Turkey has been a problem for a long time. They’ve not acted as a friend. So you will see what happens. They can’t take our people.”

Donald Trump: Turkey can't take our people WATCH

ERDOGAN RESPONDS TO TRUMP

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Developement Party (AK Party) today held its sixth ordinary convention in Ankara. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who rejoined an was reelected as head of the party made important statements.

"WE SEE YOUR GAME AND WE CHALLANGE IT"

Speaking at the convention, Erdoğan criticized the U.S. and Trump without specifying, saying: "We have not surrendered and will not surrender to those who pretend to be our strategic partners while making us their strategic targets. Some are threatening us with economy, sanctions, exchange rates, interests and inflation. We see your game and we challenge it."

"We will continue cross border operations by expanding them. We are determined at all costs to drain the threats against our country, particularly from Syria and Iraq, in their source." he said.