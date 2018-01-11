taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdogan speaks on local administrators meeting

President Erdogan made a historical statement at local administrators meeting.

Haber Merkezi | 11.01.2018 - 17:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Erdogan speaks on local administrators meeting

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a speech at the 43rd local administrators’ (mukhtars) meeting at Presidential Complex in Ankara.

In his remarks at the meeting Erdogan, addressing european countries, said, "We are such a country that had survived from picking carrion crows for 200 years.

I am speaking up now, we are not the sick man of Europe, the disciple republic or the weak country in the '90s anymore. Henceforth, we are such a country that stayed focused on its 2023 targets, from its President to its local administrator."

