taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
105.186
USD
3,9230
EURO
4,6530
ALTIN
162,92
PETR
63,2300

Erdogan: Terrorist elements in Syria must be excluded

Syrian summit in Sochi has been concluded with a mutual statement of three leaders. President Erdogan gave clear messages.

Haber Merkezi | 23.11.2017 - 12:37
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Erdogan: Terrorist elements in Syria must be excluded

The Presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran held a press conference after the trilateral summit to discuss a permanent political solution to the Syrian civil war at the Rus Sanatorium.

"TERRORISTS MUST BE EXCLUDED FROM THE PROCESS"

President Erdogan, in his talk, stated that “Exclusion of terrorist factors from the process will continue to be one of our priorities.”

Erdogan: Terrorist elements in Syria must be excluded

“NO ONE SHOULD EXPECT FROM US TO BE UNDER THE SAME ROOF WITH TERRORISTS"

As President Erdogan remarks that Turkey will not be under the same roof with terrorists, he said that “In this process, maintenance of mutual respects set by three guarantor states to each other’s sensibilities, will play a critical role. Syria’s territorial integrity and exclusion of terrorist elements which undermine Turkey’s national security will be continued to be among the priorities of Turkey. Yet, no one should expect from us to be under the same roof with terrorists. We can not accept a bloody-minded gang as a rightful actor even if we state our commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity.”

İlginizi Çekebilir
PKK awaits US support in Afrin
Terrorists are waiting for support from the United States as they were promised.
Defence Minister hints a possible Afrin operation
The Defence Minister Canikli implies that there could be cross-border operations by saying "Where PKK is, there is a threath."
Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri returns home
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri returned to Lebanon for the first time after his resignation on November 4.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bülent Arınç'a FETÖ sorusu

Bülent Arınç'a FETÖ sorusu

226
Nur Yerlitaş tepkilere cevap verdi

Nur Yerlitaş tepkilere cevap verdi

284
PKK Afrin'de ABD'den destek bekliyor

PKK Afrin'de ABD'den destek bekliyor

93
Aboubakar: Beşiktaş'ı çok özledim

Aboubakar: Beşiktaş'ı çok özledim

31
Messi Barcelona'dan ayrılmak istiyor

Messi Barcelona'dan ayrılmak istiyor

27
Tarih yazan takım 4.2 milyon euroya kuruldu

Tarih yazan takım 4.2 milyon euroya kuruldu

101
Nurettin Canikli'den milli sanayi vurgusu

Nurettin Canikli'den milli sanayi vurgusu

191
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM