Erdoğan to BBC: You would jump for joy

President Erdoğan issued statements at the BBC’s HARDTalk program that was aired Monday morning. President said he did not find the latest decision by the US administration to withdraw from the deal as correct.

"WE WILL RESPECT WHOEVER WINS"

Erdoğan stated that Turkey will hold its elections with observers monitoring them and when the votes are cast, a winner will emerge. “If we win again, everyone will respect it. If we can’t win, we will respect whoever wins, it is as simple as this” he noted.

"BBC SHOULD BE RELAXED, YOU WOULD JUMP FOR IT"

About the possibility of losing the election, Erdoğan said “They will put effort to win”. “Why did you ask this question from us? Be relaxed, if we cannot win, the winners will be very happy. The West and you should be relaxed; especially the BBC should be relaxed, then you would jump for joy.”

President also added that they will do their best to win the elections because “all our target is to bring Turkey over the level of developed civilizations and… to put Turkey in the most developed 10 global economies.”