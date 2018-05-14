taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
102.816
USD
4,3223
EURO
5,1767
ALTIN
183,47
PETR
76,9400

Erdoğan to BBC: You would jump for joy

Speaking to the BBC’s HARDTalk program, Erdoğan ripostes to a question about the possibility of losing the election.

AA | 14.05.2018 - 12:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Erdoğan to BBC: You would jump for joy

President Erdoğan issued statements at the BBC’s HARDTalk program that was aired Monday morning. President said he did not find the latest decision by the US administration to withdraw from the deal as correct.

"WE WILL RESPECT WHOEVER WINS"

Erdoğan stated that Turkey will hold its elections with observers monitoring them and when the votes are cast, a winner will emerge. “If we win again, everyone will respect it. If we can’t win, we will respect whoever wins, it is as simple as this” he noted.

Erdoğan to BBC: You would jump for joy

"BBC SHOULD BE RELAXED, YOU WOULD JUMP FOR IT"

About the possibility of losing the election, Erdoğan said “They will put effort to win”. “Why did you ask this question from us? Be relaxed, if we cannot win, the winners will be very happy. The West and you should be relaxed; especially the BBC should be relaxed, then you would jump for joy.”

President also added that they will do their best to win the elections because “all our target is to bring Turkey over the level of developed civilizations and… to put Turkey in the most developed 10 global economies.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
'US exit from Iran nuclear deal will damage transatlantic relations'
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said that the US’ withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) damaged the transatlantic relations in the long-term perspective.
Turkish KORKUT doesn’t give passage to missiles
Turkish Self-Propelled Low Altitude Air Defence Gun System (KORKUT), has acquited itself well from the EFES 2018 military drills.
Turkish agencies continue to hand out humanitarian aid to Syria
Turkish Armed Forces and AFAD continue to capture the hearts of Syrians with their food and medical aids.
Musk: Tesla to launch in Turkey later this year
Electric carmaker Tesla is planning to launch in Turkey, Ceo Elon Musk says.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan'dan BBC'ye: Kaybedersek zil takıp oynarsınız

Erdoğan'dan BBC'ye: Kaybedersek zil takıp oynarsınız

209
BBC Erdoğan'a Abdullatif Şener'i sordu

BBC Erdoğan'a Abdullatif Şener'i sordu

100
Şehidin babası cenazedeki gülüşmelere inanamadı

Şehidin babası cenazedeki gülüşmelere inanamadı

138
SONAR Başkanı: Sonuçlara inanmıyorum

SONAR Başkanı: Sonuçlara inanmıyorum

85
Reuters'ın Kanal İstanbul haberi

Reuters'ın Kanal İstanbul haberi

59
Andy-Ar'a göre seçimler ilk turda biter

Andy-Ar'a göre seçimler ilk turda biter

138
Zekeriya Öz'ün son halleri

Zekeriya Öz'ün son halleri

73
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM