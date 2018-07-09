taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdoğan took oath as Turkey’s first executive president

President Erdoğan, by taking his presidential oath, formally launched the new executive system in Turkey.

09.07.2018
After the June 24 presidential elections, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took presidential oath in Parliament.

"As president, I swear upon my honor and integrity, before the great Turkish nation and history, to work with all my power to protect and exalt the glory and honor of the Republic of Turkey and fulfill the duties I have taken on with impartiality," Erdoğan said in the ceremony.

The oath initiates the new presidential executive system, transitioning from the parliamentary system. President Erdoğan became both the head of state and government, with the prime minister's post abolished.

