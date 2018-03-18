taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdogan: Turkish Army took full control of the city

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "Turkish Armed Forces entered Afrin and established full control over the city." said.

Haber Merkezi | 18.03.2018 - 12:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army, entered Afrin city in northwestern Syria. According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

Erdogan: Turkish Army took full control of the city

ERDOGAN İNFORMED ABOUT OPERATİON

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, today attended 103rd anniversary of Gallipoli Campaign. He made statements about operation.

Erdogan: Turkish Army took full control of the city

"TURKİSH ARMED FORCES ESTABLİSHED FULL CONTROL"

Erdogan, “Today at 8:30 a.m. [06:30 GMT] FSA units supported by the Turkish Armed Forces entered Afrin. They established full control over the city. Most of the terrorists fled. Our servicemen and the Syrian opposition are de-mining the booby trap bombs left by them. The [FSA] flag is waiving there," said. He added that Ankara would do its best to fix the infrastructure in the region.

