Erdoğan: US will be the one to lose in quitting Iran deal

President Erdoğan stated that the US will be on the losing side in terms of the Iran nuclear deal after Trump's decision to withdraw from the nuclear pact with Iran.

Haber Merkezi | 09.05.2018 - 14:01..
Donald Trump had said on Tuesday that the US will withdraw from a 2015 international agreement designed to deny Tehran the ability to build nuclear weapons. In an interview with CNN International on Tuesday, President Erdoğan issued statements over Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement.

Erdoğan mentioned that the US should remain true to the agreement, otherwise it would be a major loss for the country. “Turning this deal around and retreating from this deal, possibly is not just going to impact the region but also the entire world. This is not how international mechanisms work, international covenants and international conventions cannot be annulled at will. If any document bears your signature, you need to respect that, you need to abide by that." Erdoğan stated.

“US will be the one to lose. Iran will never compromise on this agreement and will abide by this agreement till the end." he added.

The 2015 agreement, worked out by the United States, five other world powers and Iran, lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear program. The fruit of more than a decade of diplomacy, the pact was designed to prevent Iran obtaining a nuclear bomb.

