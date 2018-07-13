taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
89.701
USD
4,8351
EURO
5,6324
ALTIN
192,98
PETR
74,6100

Erdoğan’s first meeting at Atatürk’s parliament building

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has opened his Cabinet’s first meeting since taking office in a new term.

AA | 13.07.2018 - 17:20..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Erdoğan’s first meeting at Atatürk’s parliament building

Turkey formally switched to an executive presidential system.

The ceremony of the new Cabinet’s first meeting was held in Turkey’s first parliament building where Turkish Republic’s founder Atatürk declared the establishment of the republic.

Erdoğan’s first meeting at Atatürk’s parliament building

Speaking at the ceremony, “We are here to remember the great struggle which started in this very building in 1924.” stated Erdoğan. “We will work relentlessly until we build Turkey [a place] where we can foresee our future with confidence,” Erdoğan underlined.

Erdoğan’s first meeting at Atatürk’s parliament building

He said the first parliament was the beginning, while the new one is the continuation. “Today we see this ceremony in the old parliament building as a symbol of the continuation of history,” Erdogan added.

Erdoğan’s first meeting at Atatürk’s parliament building

The Cabinet later moved to the Presidential Complex for the meeting chaired by Erdogan.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Adnan Oktar para dolu çantayla kaçıyordu

Adnan Oktar para dolu çantayla kaçıyordu

176
Muharrem İnce 24 Haziran gecesi sarhoştu iddiası

Muharrem İnce 24 Haziran gecesi sarhoştu iddiası

329
Başkan Erdoğan'dan Binali Yıldırım'ı duygulandıran sözler

Başkan Erdoğan'dan Binali Yıldırım'ı duygulandıran sözler

207
Bitlis'te Mehmetçik'e teslim olan PKK'lı

Bitlis'te Mehmetçik'e teslim olan PKK'lı

116
Apple ürünlerine zam geldi

Apple ürünlerine zam geldi

226
Yeni Kabine 1. Meclis'te

Yeni Kabine 1. Meclis'te

166
Komutan Ala: Milletimiz tüm dünyaya mesaj verdi

Komutan Ala: Milletimiz tüm dünyaya mesaj verdi

58
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM