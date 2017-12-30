taraftar değil haberciyiz
EU funds not being used for needs of Syrian refugees

A substantial portion of the funds promised by EU to help Syrian refugees in Turkey is still not being used actively to meet their needs, Turkey’s EU Ministry said.

REUTERS | 30.12.2017 - 15:59..
A substantial portion of the funds promised by the European Union (EU) to help Syrian refugees in Turkey is still not being used actively to meet their needs, Turkey's EU Ministry said on Saturday.

"THE SPENDING MECHANISM OF THE EU FUNDS ARE NOT WORKING FAST"

Of the 6 billion euros ($7.20 billion) agreed upon in two deals in 2015 and 2016, only 1.78 billion euros has been transferred to Turkish ministries and international organizations responsible for implementing the projects, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stated “While Turkey has used more than $30 billion of its national funds for the needs of Syrians who have been in Turkey for approximately seven years, a substantial amount of the 3 billion euros promised by the EU in Nov. 2015 has effectively not been used in the field.”

“Unfortunately, the spending mechanism of the EU funds are not working fast,” it said.

Of the 1.78 billion euros transferred so far, it said 1.3 billion went to international organizations, 270 million to the Ministry of Education, 120 million to the Ministry of Health, and 12 million to the Ministry of the Interior.

