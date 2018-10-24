taraftar değil haberciyiz
EU rejected the Italian budget

Italian MEP Angelo Ciocca, stamped his 'Made in Italy' shoe on the European Commission's rejection of Italy's budget plan.

The European Commission repeatedly warned İtaly to reduce the deficits in its 2019 draft budget to avoid heavy fines. But Italy’s popülist goverment ignored this warning and submitted a budget with a proposed deficit equal to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product.

HE STAMPED THE SHOE ON EU'S REJECTION

The EU executive warned last week in a letter to Rome that the budget represented an "unprecedented" deviation from Italy's previous fiscal commitments, while Italian ministers have traded insults with commissioners.

Yesterday The European Commission has rejected Italy's 2019 budget and will ask Rome to present a new document within three weeks. After this decision Italian MEP Angelo Ciocca stamps his shoe on the EU's rejection of the Italian budget.

"THEY ARE ATTACKING ITALIAN PEOPLE"

Far-right Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini talked about this decision, "They're not attacking a government but a people. These are things that will anger Italians even more and then people complain that the popularity of the European Union is at its lowest." said.

