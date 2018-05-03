taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
104.588
USD
4,2055
EURO
5,0480
ALTIN
176,95
PETR
73,4600

Europe is on full alert over refugee influx

Arrivals of refugees from Turkey to Greece's Aegean islands have increased by 17 percent in the past four to five weeks alone.

Haber Merkezi | 03.05.2018 - 10:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Europe is on full alert over refugee influx

European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) had founded to block refugee entries into European countries. Europe countries fails on refugee crisis management, has took a firm action over the issue.

According to the comments made to Germany’s Bild by Forentex’ executive director, Fabrice Leggeri, the influx of refugees from Turkey to Greece has increased significantly.

Europe is on full alert over refugee influx

Leggeri said arrivals of migrants from Turkey to Greece's Aegean islands have increased by 17 percent in the past four to five weeks alone.

Europe is on full alert over refugee influx

The Frontex chief said that they are taking strict measures in the borders as illegal passes increase.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Protesters had beaten up in Germany and France
Thousands of people took to the streets to protest march on May Day were interfered by police forces.
PKK supporters lynched a a Swedish citizen on May Day
PKK supporters march in protest on May Day in Sweden, has battered a Swedish citizen.
The Times issues call for standing with PKK
In an article published in The Times, it was said that US has left PKK alone after Turkey’s Opertaion Olive Branch. According to newspaper,” US should not leave its ally alone”
May Day celebrated in many countries around the world
This year, workers in countries around the world marked International Workers’ Day, also known as Labor Day or Workers’ Day, with celebrations.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Londra'da patlama: 30'dan fazla yaralı var

Londra'da patlama: 30'dan fazla yaralı var

119
Roma'dan Salah'a mesaj var

Roma'dan Salah'a mesaj var

13
Perinçek: CHP, ABD talimatıyla bizi ittifaka almadı

Perinçek: CHP, ABD talimatıyla bizi ittifaka almadı

94
CHP'nin aday anketinin sonuçları

CHP'nin aday anketinin sonuçları

97
Gözaltına alınan İngiliz terörist serbest bırakıldı

Gözaltına alınan İngiliz terörist serbest bırakıldı

30
Roma'yı hakem yaktı

Roma'yı hakem yaktı

12
Demet Akalın yüzünü poşetle gizledi

Demet Akalın yüzünü poşetle gizledi

46
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM