Europe is on full alert over refugee influx

European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) had founded to block refugee entries into European countries. Europe countries fails on refugee crisis management, has took a firm action over the issue.

According to the comments made to Germany’s Bild by Forentex’ executive director, Fabrice Leggeri, the influx of refugees from Turkey to Greece has increased significantly.

Leggeri said arrivals of migrants from Turkey to Greece's Aegean islands have increased by 17 percent in the past four to five weeks alone.

The Frontex chief said that they are taking strict measures in the borders as illegal passes increase.