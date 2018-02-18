Ex-CIA director: US meddles in foreign elections

Former CIA director James Woolsey made evaluations on special FBI counsel Robert Mueller's probe about thirteen Russian nationals and three entities who had indicted into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections, and collusion between Moscow and US President Donald Trump's campaign.

Speaking on US’ Fox channel, James Woolsey said, “Well, only for a very good cause in the interests of democracy." when asked whether the US interferes in other countries’ elections.

“Oh, probably, but it was for the good of the system in order to avoid communists taking over.” he told Laura Ingraham on her Fox News show on Friday night.

The Russian embassy to the United Kingdom quoted Woolsey on Saturday, adding the comment: “Says it all.”

Woolsey served as CIA director under former President Clinton.