Faculty dean got students beaten up in France

While protests against Macron administration continues in France, Montpellier University dean of the faculty of law has got beaten its faculty students up.

25.03.2018 - 12:05
  1. Haberler
  2. English
On Thursday, public-sector workers in France went on strike against President Emmanuel Macron’s right-wing labor reforms.

While protests are continuing in Montpellier University, university administration’s scandal interference towards students caused eyebrows to raise.

Lena R., a law student, stated that a “violence team” which was set up by university administration has beat students up. “We were 50 students in the lecture hall. The dean has opened the door to the 10 attackers who were wearing masks and baseball bats holding. They start to beat and clear us out without saying a word. I saw the dean watching as one of my friends lies in a pool of his own blood. Police didn’t arrest the attackers, they escaped from emergency exit.” Lena R. said.

The faculty dean, Philippe Petel, rejected all the claims in his disclosure and defend himself: “I didn’t see any balaclava-clad person in the crowd. I am proud of my students who tries to block protesters and wants to continue education.”

İlginizi Çekebilir
Tal Rifaat residents ask Turkey to liberate city from YPG terrorists
Residents of northwestern Syria's Tal Rifaat gathered in the city to stage a protest, asking Turkey to help liberate their territories in the ongoing Operation Olive Branch.
US commanders visited Manbij city centre
US Army Major General James Jarrard have visited the northern Syrian town of Manbij after the disagreement on Manbij between Turkey and US.
Turkish soldiers help Afrin residents out
Turkish troops have given health check-ups and distributed food to civilians in Syria’s Afrin, recently liberated as part of Operation Olive Branch.
Afrin resident tells the story of terror cruelty in Afrin
An Afrin resident expresses his gratitude to Turkish Armed Forces and says YPG has taken all of his children away.
