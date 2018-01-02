taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
117.553
USD
3,7576
EURO
4,5329
ALTIN
158,63
PETR
66,6400

Female police officer was beaten by crowd in Paris

Horrific New Year's Day assault on a female police officer in Paris was filmed by her attackers.

Haber Merkezi | 02.01.2018 - 16:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Female police officer was beaten by crowd in Paris

A female police officer, providing security for New Year’s Day celebrations, was brutal attacked in Paris suburb. The officer — who has not been named — was recorded being kicked around violently as the attackers around her whooped and screamed in the suburb of Champigny-sur-Marne, southeast of the French capital.

Her colleague was so badly hurt that, he was forced to remove his pistol from its holster, but he did not get a shot off.

Female police officer was beaten by crowd in Paris

The two officers were investigating reports of widespread disorder outside a house in Champigny, where a New Year party was taking place. Many were refused entry, leading to fighting in the street, and when the police arrived they in turn were attacked.

The thugs filmed themselves stamping on the female officer, who tried to cover herself as she is relentlessly beaten.

Both were finally rescued by colleagues, and then rushed to nearby hospitals. They were suffering from concussion and numerous injuries, although their condition was not life threatening.

İlginizi Çekebilir
EU funds not being used for needs of Syrian refugees
A substantial portion of the funds promised by EU to help Syrian refugees in Turkey is still not being used actively to meet their needs, Turkey’s EU Ministry said.
Turkey, Russia signed deal on supply of S-400 missiles
Turkey and Russia have signed a deal for Moscow to supply Ankara with S-400 surface-to-air missiles worth $2.5 billion.
Palestinian child Juneidi returns to his family
Symbol of the Jerusalem resistance, Fawzi al-Juneidi, was released after 20 days.
Air France-KLM is unable to compete with Turkish Airlines
Europe’s leading airline company, Air France-KLM, will establish a company just to be able to cope with Turkish Airlines.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Nevzat Çiçek: Şah ailesi de ABD'den İran'a müdahil oldu

Nevzat Çiçek: Şah ailesi de ABD'den İran'a müdahil oldu

97
ABD destekli İranlı göstericilerden İslam karşıtı slogan

ABD destekli İranlı göstericilerden İslam karşıtı slogan

308
Suudi Arabistan'da benzine zam, istasyonları mühürletti

Suudi Arabistan'da benzine zam, istasyonları mühürletti

56
Yine Almanya yine taciz

Yine Almanya yine taciz

74
İran'da bilanço artıyor

İran'da bilanço artıyor

137
TSK'ya 43 bin personel alınacak

TSK'ya 43 bin personel alınacak

83
Van Persie, Milli Piyango'dan çok kazandı

Van Persie, Milli Piyango'dan çok kazandı

32
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM