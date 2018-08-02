taraftar değil haberciyiz
'FETO is the only property we have in US' says Turkish Minister

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu reacts to US sanctions move by 'property' remark about Fethullah Terror Organization (FETO) on Twitter.

AA | 02.08.2018 - 12:16..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
'FETO is the only property we have in US' says Turkish Minister

On yesterday, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said the U.S. would impose sanctions to Turkish ministers for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.

Sanders has been targeted both Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul in her own speech.

'FETO is the only property we have in US' says Turkish Minister

TURKISH COUNTERATTACK: "FETO IS OUR PROPERTY"

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu reacted to U.S. move to impose sanctions and Sarah Sander's speech in a Twitter post on Thursday.

The minister Soylu said "We have a property in America: FETO. We will not leave it there. We will get it," on his official Twitter account.

'FETO is the only property we have in US' says Turkish Minister

FETO's ALLY: PASTOR BRUNSON

Brunson has been charged with spying for the PKK -- a designated terrorist group in the U.S. and Turkey -- and U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen and the Fethullah Terrorist Organization, the group behind the defeated July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey which martyred 251 people and injured thousands.

'FETO is the only property we have in US' says Turkish Minister

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

