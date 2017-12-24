FETO suspects and convicts will wear uniforms

Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) members suspected or convicted of 'crime against constitutional order' will wear single-type uniforms in court.

BROWN JUMPSUITS

FETO suspects and convicts "attempting to abolish the order prescribed by Turkish Constitution by using force and violence or to replace this order with another one or to prevent the implementation of order" and "attempting to undermine the Turkish Government by using force and violence, or to prevent it from performing its duty, partially or completely" will wear a brown jumpsuit.

GREY JUMPSUITS

And those who "attempt to undermine the Turkish Grand National Assembly or to prevent it from performing its duty partially or completely", "armed rebellion against the Turkish Government", "assassination of and assault on the president", "crimes against the security of the state" and "crimes against the constitutional order" will wear a gray jumpsuit.

According to the decree, female suspects and convicts are exempt from wearing the uniform. The provisions of the article will not apply to children and pregnant women.