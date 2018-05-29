The construction of the third airport in Istanbul has been completed by over 90.5 percent. DHMI’s Cessna Citation XLS type flight inspection plane has passed its first control test.

"The testing of the first flight in the third airport was held successfully" said the message of DHMI.

First control flight held in third airport in Istanbul WATCH

Under the project, the first runway of the new airport will be 3.7 kilometers long and 60 meters wide. The second runway will be 4.1 kilometers long and 60 meters wide.

Currently, construction and assembling work is underway to build 28 bridges and a hydrometeorological tower at the airport. More than 31,000 employees are involved in the construction.