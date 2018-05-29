taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
105.313
USD
4,5465
EURO
5,2659
ALTIN
189,54
PETR
75,7700

First control flight held in third airport in Istanbul

The first control flight has been carried out at the Istanbul’s new airport, the General Directorate of State Airports Authority of Turkey (DHMI) said in a statement.

Haber Merkezi | 29.05.2018 - 16:13..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
First control flight held in third airport in Istanbul

The construction of the third airport in Istanbul has been completed by over 90.5 percent. DHMI’s Cessna Citation XLS type flight inspection plane has passed its first control test.

"The testing of the first flight in the third airport was held successfully" said the message of DHMI.

First control flight held in third airport in Istanbul WATCH

Under the project, the first runway of the new airport will be 3.7 kilometers long and 60 meters wide. The second runway will be 4.1 kilometers long and 60 meters wide.

Currently, construction and assembling work is underway to build 28 bridges and a hydrometeorological tower at the airport. More than 31,000 employees are involved in the construction.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CHP'nin Filistin afişinde skandal hatalar

CHP'nin Filistin afişinde skandal hatalar

768
Avusturya'dan küstah Türkiye çağrısı

Avusturya'dan küstah Türkiye çağrısı

380
3. Havalimanı'nda ilk kontrol uçuşu başarıyla tamamlandı

3. Havalimanı'nda ilk kontrol uçuşu başarıyla tamamlandı

223
Erdoğan: İnce kabadayılık yapacaksa dersini veririz

Erdoğan: İnce kabadayılık yapacaksa dersini veririz

331
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun özerklik sözü

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun özerklik sözü

279
Ruhat Mengi İYİ Parti'nin göründüğü gibi olmadığını söyledi

Ruhat Mengi İYİ Parti'nin göründüğü gibi olmadığını söyledi

191
Rus televizyonunda yayınlanan Erdoğan belgeseli

Rus televizyonunda yayınlanan Erdoğan belgeseli

70
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM