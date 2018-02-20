taraftar değil haberciyiz
France tries to stop Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch

After Turkish Army’s successful operations towards terror organizations in Afrin, French politicians started to collect signatures to stop Turkish Army's progression in Afrin.

  1. Haberler
  2. English
France tries to stop Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria, while establishing security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protecting Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

As the operation continues, certain European countries were annoyed from developments.

French President Emmanuel Macron had called for the operation to stop saying that Turkey’s ongoing military operation into northern Syria should not turn into an “invasion” as evidence of a “crooked view.”

France tries to stop Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch

French politicians took heart from Macron’s statements has started a petition to stop Operation Olive Branch. Politicians have stressed that the organizations in Afrin are their allies.

