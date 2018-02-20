France tries to stop Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria, while establishing security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protecting Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

As the operation continues, certain European countries were annoyed from developments.

French President Emmanuel Macron had called for the operation to stop saying that Turkey’s ongoing military operation into northern Syria should not turn into an “invasion” as evidence of a “crooked view.”

French politicians took heart from Macron’s statements has started a petition to stop Operation Olive Branch. Politicians have stressed that the organizations in Afrin are their allies.