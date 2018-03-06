French cement giant Lafarge promotes terrorism

On Jan. 20 Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin and to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

As Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch continues, US and Western countries continue to supply arms and ammunition as well as financial and infrastructural support to terrorist organizations. Tunnels built by PKK/YPG terrorists in Afrin, using concrete and cement supplied by Lafarge, produced in its factory in southeastern Kobane, are being used to hinder the ongoing advance of Turkish Armed Forces units.

The factory located alongside of US military base French cement company Lafarge, was previously embroiled in a scandal after evidence detailing its dealings with Daesh terrorists were revealed.