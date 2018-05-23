taraftar değil haberciyiz
French police beat up protesters in Paris

Clashes erupted between riot police and protesters in Paris on Tuesday as French Civil Servants took to the streets to demonstrate against against Macron's reforms.

REUTERS | 23.05.2018 - 13:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
French police beat up protesters in Paris

French police beat up protesters on Tuesday after unions, angered by years of public sector pay curbs and President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms, urged state employees to stop work on and join nationwide street protests.

French police beat up protesters in Paris

The protests turned into violent clashes and the police resorted to brutality, detaining protesters and beating them to the ground with batons.

French police beat up protesters in Paris

Images showed riot police charging at protesters with batons in central Paris, firing stun grenades and tear gas.

French police beat up protesters in Paris WATCH

A video shows police officers beating a protester who is already on the ground.

French police beat up protesters in Paris

Police said at least 20 demonstrators were arrested during the clashes.

French police beat up protesters in Paris

It's the third time that labour unions have sought to stage a nationwide show of strength in this fashion since Macron began his five-year-term in May last year.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey increases its effectiveness in Balkans
High trading volume rising between Turkey and Balkans has caused commercial concern among European Union countries.
Turkish CHP Chairman’s leadership is being discussed
Parliamentary candidates included by Turkish main opposition party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, were excluded from the list by party’s deputy Bülent Tezcan.
US’ occupation plan's details to be announced after Ramadan
Trump administration reportedly set to release its Palestine plan at end of Ramadan in June.
Civil strife increases in Turkish main opposition party
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has removed the ‘opposition’ candidates’ names from the election list.
