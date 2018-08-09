German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warns US

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned Wednesday that US President Donald Trump's decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran could further destabilize the Middle East and boost radical forces in the region.





"AGREEMENT IS STILL AVAILABLE FOR US"

Foreign Minister Maas also pointed out that the agreement that the US is raping is still valid for them. In particular, Minister Maas cautioned against the threatening language used by the United States, calling for restraint so that the clash would not climb.

"We still think that it is a mistake to give up on the nuclear accord with Iran," Maas said in an interview with the daily Passauer Neue Presse.

"We are fighting for the deal because it also serves our purpose by bringing about security and transparency in the region." Noting Iran's geographic proximity to Europe, Maas warned that "anyone who's hoping for regime change must not forget that whatever follows could bring us much bigger problems.

ECONOMY CLASHES OF BETWEEN EU-US

In a desperate bid to save the nuclear accord, European governments have pledged to do what they can to keep business links with Tehran. Despite the political will to hold firm, many large European firms such as German automaker Daimler are leaving Iran for fear of US penalties.