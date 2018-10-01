German media evaluates Erdoğan’s visit

Aiming to improve relations with Berlin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid a high-profile state visit to Germany.

"THIS VISIT WILL STRENGTHEN TURKISH-GERMAN FRIENDSHIP"

President Erdoğan met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss bilateral and international issues. After his meetings, Erdoğan expressed that his recent state visit to Germany will improve bilateral relations. "I believe our state visit to Germany will strengthen Turkish-German friendship in every aspect", Erdoğan said in a Twitter post.

BOSPHORUS' WARRIOR

Erdoğan was followed closely by the German media as well. Germany’s Bild published a paper summarizes the visit’s details. The paper said that President Erdoğan challenges with his Rabia sign as soon as he comes.

The paper also mentioned Erdoğan’s Mesut Ozil statements.“Bosphorus' strong warrior showed everyone what is important to him. He walked all over the German politicians.” Bild wrote.