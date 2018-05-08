taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
100.157
USD
4,2914
EURO
5,1098
ALTIN
181,22
PETR
75,2900

German Minister has threatened Turkey with visa liberalization

European Union wants Turkey to leave Afrin, has threatened Turkey with visa exemption issue.

Haber Merkezi | 08.05.2018 - 11:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
German Minister has threatened Turkey with visa liberalization

As Operation Olive Branch launched by Turkish military forces to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and in the region as well as to protect Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists continues, European countries which want Turkey to leave the region, has threaten Turkey with visa exemption issue.

Germany's European Affairs Minister Michael Roth has said that Turkey’s Afrin operation is against the international law so that the military forces should leave the region.

Speaking on a congress, Roth said that under current circumstances there cannot be visa liberalization for Turkey.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
French figures demand change in Quran
Some of France’s most prominent figures including former President Nicolas Sarkozy and former Prime Minister Manuel Valls, have signed a manifesto aimed at curbing Quran.
Vatican to build churches in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with the Vatican to build churches for Christian citizens.
Turkey to produce new lightweight towed howitzer
A new 105-millimeter lightweight towed howitzer weapon system has been indigenously produced, Turkey's Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli announced on Saturday.
Hungary PM Orban vows tougher laws on migration
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced that his new government would soon bring forward tighter immigration rules.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şenol Güneş: Bırak tazminatı, maaş bile almadım

Şenol Güneş: Bırak tazminatı, maaş bile almadım

167
CHP'nin ikame 15 vekilinin son durumu

CHP'nin ikame 15 vekilinin son durumu

166
Putin'in yerli limuzini

Putin'in yerli limuzini

60
Mimarlar Odası oyunun rengini belli etti

Mimarlar Odası oyunun rengini belli etti

262
TSK'nın yeni silahı Boran 8 saat boyunca vuruyor

TSK'nın yeni silahı Boran 8 saat boyunca vuruyor

62
Avrupa Türkiye'nin Afrin'deki varlığından rahatsız

Avrupa Türkiye'nin Afrin'deki varlığından rahatsız

149
Unilever'den sokakları istila çağrısı

Unilever'den sokakları istila çağrısı

150
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM