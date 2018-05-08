German Minister has threatened Turkey with visa liberalization

As Operation Olive Branch launched by Turkish military forces to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and in the region as well as to protect Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists continues, European countries which want Turkey to leave the region, has threaten Turkey with visa exemption issue.

Germany's European Affairs Minister Michael Roth has said that Turkey’s Afrin operation is against the international law so that the military forces should leave the region.

Speaking on a congress, Roth said that under current circumstances there cannot be visa liberalization for Turkey.