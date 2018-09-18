taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.3776
Euro
7.4667
Altın
1201.155
Borsa
94874.82
Gram Altın
246.445

German police fight with activists

In a protest related with the cutting of trees in the Hambach Forest, a fight between occurred the activists and the German police.

Haber Merkezi | 18.09.2018 - 16:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
German police fight with activists

The activists camping in the woods located between the cities of Cologne and Kerpen in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (KRV) continue resisting against 4000 police not to leave their camps.

9000 people in the forest showed resistance against the police.

German police fight with activists

GERMAN POLICE ATTACK TO ACTIVISTS

The activists who refuse to leave the forest were beaten by the police forces.

German police fight with activists

NUMEROUS ACTIVISTS WERE ARRESTED

While the security forces were making harsh interferences against the demonstrators, some of the activists were arrested.

German police fight with activists - VIDEO

PROTECTING OF FORREST

Thousands of environmentalists from Germany, as well as from Europe, supported the activists who set up tree houses in the forest. In Germany, environmentalists established tree houses in the forest in order to prevent the trees in the Hambach Forest near the city of Cologne from being cut for lignite.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rusya: Uçağımızı Suriye yanlışlıkla düşürdü

Rusya: Uçağımızı Suriye yanlışlıkla düşürdü

146
EDS cezalarının kapsamı genişletilecek

EDS cezalarının kapsamı genişletilecek

285
Merkez Bankası'nın faiz kararının etkisi uzun sürmedi

Merkez Bankası'nın faiz kararının etkisi uzun sürmedi

399
Rus askeri uçağı Akdeniz üzerinde kayboldu

Rus askeri uçağı Akdeniz üzerinde kayboldu

45
Uçak kazasına devletten ilk tepki Peskov'dan: Kaygılıyız

Uçak kazasına devletten ilk tepki Peskov'dan: Kaygılıyız

161
Emrah Karaduman Aleyna Tilki'yi ağlattı

Emrah Karaduman Aleyna Tilki'yi ağlattı

156
Beren Saat orangutanlar için 11 bin imza topladı

Beren Saat orangutanlar için 11 bin imza topladı

220
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM