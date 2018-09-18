German police fight with activists

The activists camping in the woods located between the cities of Cologne and Kerpen in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (KRV) continue resisting against 4000 police not to leave their camps.

9000 people in the forest showed resistance against the police.

GERMAN POLICE ATTACK TO ACTIVISTS

The activists who refuse to leave the forest were beaten by the police forces.

NUMEROUS ACTIVISTS WERE ARRESTED

While the security forces were making harsh interferences against the demonstrators, some of the activists were arrested.

PROTECTING OF FORREST

Thousands of environmentalists from Germany, as well as from Europe, supported the activists who set up tree houses in the forest. In Germany, environmentalists established tree houses in the forest in order to prevent the trees in the Hambach Forest near the city of Cologne from being cut for lignite.