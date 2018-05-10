German press follows Turkish elections closely

President Erdoğan had announced that presidential and parliamentary elections originally scheduled for November 2019 would be held on June 24.

As party leaders in Turkey expedite the preparations for the upcoming elections, European press started to watch the process closely. German Focus magazine has wrote that President Erdoğan had put several projects into practice since the day he came into power and Turkish economy is getting better day by day.

In the paper, it was mentioned that Erdoğan will win the elections unequivocally: “Turkey’s president will win the country’s snap elections. Here’s why. Erdoğan has became the president in 2003. The graphics below shows that what sort of changes happened in the country since then. We put the ones belong to Germany for you to compare.”