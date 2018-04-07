German press: Greece can’t deal with Turkey

In an article published in German Frankfurter Rundschau wrote that dangerous escalation is occuring in Greek-Turkish relations, which can lead to an "undesirable accident" and a new arms race between the two NATO partners.

Article titled "The Fiery Game in the Aegean Sea", Greek Defence Minister’s statements were given place and the retrogressive relationships which occasioned by the arrest of two Greek soldiers who "accidentally, as they maintain, passed through fog" into Turkish territory were emphasized between Greece and Turkey.

"ARMS RACE WITH TURKEY IS THE LAST THING GREECE NEEDS"

"European diplomats in Athens are warning of the risk of an 'undesirable accident', as they have been recalling memories from January 1996 when Greece and Turkey reached the brink of war because of the Imia islets." it’s reminded.

German newspaper noted that "An arms race with Turkey is the last thing Greece needs at the moment: huge military spending is seen as one of the causes of the debt crisis, from which the country is just starting to recover."