taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1406
Euro
7.18305
Altın
1204.869
Borsa
94419.15
Gram Altın
237.597

German press talks about Turkish-made T-625 helicopters

The firm steps that Turkey makes in the defense industry have enhanced the country’s engineering capabilities. This engineering progress was greeted with astonishment in the German press.

Haber Merkezi | 13.09.2018 - 17:47..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
German press talks about Turkish-made T-625 helicopters

The first helicopter manufactured in Turkey using only local resources had taken off for the first time at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) facilities in Ankara's Kahramankazan district. The prototype of the core engine had been completed and the initial ignition was successfully carried out.

German press talks about Turkish-made T-625 helicopters

Turkish-made multi-purpose T-625 helicopter’s successful maiden flight astonished Germany. Germany’s Die Welt spoke highly of T-625 helicopters in its paper and stated that Turkey declared its independence against West.

German press talks about Turkish-made T-625 helicopters

In the “The T625 is the Turkish Declaration of Independence to the West” headlined paper, it’s been stated that the helicopter with a take-off weight of up to six tons can carry twelve people plus two pilots and has a range of 740 kilometers.

German press talks about Turkish-made T-625 helicopters

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: ABD müttefik konusunda karar versin

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: ABD müttefik konusunda karar versin

52
Sağanak yağış İstanbul'u su altına aldı

Sağanak yağış İstanbul'u su altına aldı

18
Florence Kasırgası yüzünü gösterdi

Florence Kasırgası yüzünü gösterdi

56
Zonguldak'ta sokak köpeği öldürdüler

Zonguldak'ta sokak köpeği öldürdüler

15
2'si yönetici kadrodan 6 kişi FETÖ'den tutuklandı

2'si yönetici kadrodan 6 kişi FETÖ'den tutuklandı

4
Diyarbakır sokaklarında uygulama

Diyarbakır sokaklarında uygulama

2
Savunma Bakanlığı ile Teknoloji Bakanlığı'na atama

Savunma Bakanlığı ile Teknoloji Bakanlığı'na atama

1
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM