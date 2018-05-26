taraftar değil haberciyiz
Germany allows PKK-supporter HDP’s election rallies

As Germany bans ruling Turkish AK Party’ snap election events inside the country, PKK-supporter Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP)’s rallies were allowed.

Haber Merkezi | 26.05.2018 - 16:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Germany allows PKK-supporter HDP’s election rallies

Germany is showing a democracy deficit by denying Turkish politicians permission to campaign ahead Turkish elections.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had announced that the country would not allow Turkish politicians to carry out election campaign rallies ahead of the upcoming June 24 elections. President Erdoğan on May 20 had addressed thousands of expatriate Turks in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo instead of Germany.

GERMANY BINDS ONLY FOR SOME PARTIES

It turns out that German goverment has been only binding for some of the political parties in Turkey and not for the others. Allowing Peoples’ Democratic Party, which are able to pursue political campaigns freely all over Germany, makes one question the reliability of the country.

Germany allows PKK-supporter HDP’s election rallies

HDP has organized a rally in German city Cologne regarding the upcoming elections. Germany applies double standards for Turksish political parties, raises question marks in minds. HDP, known for its close links to the PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

