taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.00785
Euro
6.9611
Altın
1185.54
Borsa
99287.52
Gram Altın
229.43

Germany visit to build positive impact on Turkish economy

President Erdoğan's visit to Germany will be "a milestone to open a new page" in bilateral relations, the Turkish foreign minister said.

AA | 28.09.2018 - 16:06..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

The three-day state visit to Germany by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after a seven-year hiatus began on Sept. 27 with a heavy-loaded agenda on mainly bilateral political and economic issues that aim at normalizing once seriously damaged ties. Relations between Ankara and Berlin suffered several setbacks in past years, but both sides have taken steps in recent months towards improving ties.

Germany visit to build positive impact on Turkish economy

During his visit, Erdoğan held talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and met his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"THE MEETING WILL PROVIDE A PLATFORM TO REINFORCE"

In a bid to stress the importance of Turkish-German ties, Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) Turkey-Germany Business Council Chairman Steven Young, who is also the president of Bosch Turkey and the Middle East, said both countries are valuable strategic partners. "DEİK and the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) in Turkey are working to lead efforts to improve bilateral economic relations. I believe that the meeting in Berlin will provide a platform to reinforce cooperation," Young said, emphasizing the significance of the Berlin visit for economic ties.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan, gazetecilere BM görüşmelerini değerlendirdi

Erdoğan, gazetecilere BM görüşmelerini değerlendirdi

63
Halit Ergenç: Türkiye bizim

Halit Ergenç: Türkiye bizim

101
Türkiye EURO 2024'ü Ceferin yüzünden kaybetti

Türkiye EURO 2024'ü Ceferin yüzünden kaybetti

150
Erdoğan-Merkel toplantısında protesto girişimi

Erdoğan-Merkel toplantısında protesto girişimi

52
Başkan Erdoğan MHP ile ittifak sorusunu yanıtladı

Başkan Erdoğan MHP ile ittifak sorusunu yanıtladı

44
Hadise Gucci sever

Hadise Gucci sever

83
Alman medyası Erdoğan'ı yakın takipte

Alman medyası Erdoğan'ı yakın takipte

74
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM