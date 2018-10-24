taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6875
Euro
6.48765
Altın
1231.36
Borsa
93697.51
Gram Altın
225.072

Greece backs down from extending territorial waters limit

Greek PM backed down on the maritime border.

Haber Merkezi | 24.10.2018 - 16:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Former Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias had said on Saturday that the ministry planned to start extending the territorial waters of Greece in the Aegean Sea to 12 nautical miles from the current six miles.

Turkey will never allow another harassment to any Turkish ship in the Eastern Mediterranean, the country's defense minister had said earlier on Wednesday. Hulusi Akar said: "Our warships in the region are providing the necessary protection. We will never allow a new harassment." Akar’s remarks came after Turkey warned Greece against taking actions in the Mediterranean Sea that would "spark tensions" in the region.

THE ISSUE SEND TO THE PARLIAMENT

According to the Greek AMNA agency, Greek prime minister had backed down on the issue of maritime borders after Alexis Tsipras reportedly suggested that he may seek dialogue with opposition parties over the extension of Greece’s territorial waters in the Ionian Sea and that he wanted the matter to come to Parliament in a bill.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bakan Akar: Akdeniz'de provokasyona izin vermeyeceğiz

Bakan Akar: Akdeniz'de provokasyona izin vermeyeceğiz

95
MAK'a göre MHP hiçbir yerde birinci değil

MAK'a göre MHP hiçbir yerde birinci değil

338
New York Times: Erdoğan siyasi rüşveti reddetti

New York Times: Erdoğan siyasi rüşveti reddetti

144
MHP atağa geçti: Ankara'da Gökçek sesleri

MHP atağa geçti: Ankara'da Gökçek sesleri

390
Anne ve kızına pitbull cinsi köpek saldırdı

Anne ve kızına pitbull cinsi köpek saldırdı

414
CHP 105 belediye başkanı adayını belirledi

CHP 105 belediye başkanı adayını belirledi

30
Erken emeklilik Meclis gündemine girdi

Erken emeklilik Meclis gündemine girdi

234
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM