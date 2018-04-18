Greece calls aid campaign for military forces

While Greece’s economic crisis spiral grows day by day, generals retired from Greek army has started aid campaigns to raise money for Greek army.

Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) honorary president Andreas Andreadis was included to this search for aid. Andreadis, reminding the Greeek fighter jet crash in Aegean Sea, expressed that Greek army should be supported.

“It is about time: An attempt to mobilize to raise 1 billion euros to strengthen our armed forces from all affluent Greek patriots & institutions in the country and abroad. We will involve many as long as there is a cross-party relationship with project & transparency.” said Andreadis from his Twitter account.