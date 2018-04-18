taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
108.682
USD
4,1010
EURO
5,0753
ALTIN
177,84
PETR
72,4400

Greece calls aid campaign for military forces

Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) honorary president Andreas Andreadis, called aid from his Twitter account to raise money for 1 million euros Greek military forces needed.

Haber Merkezi | 18.04.2018 - 13:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Greece calls aid campaign for military forces

While Greece’s economic crisis spiral grows day by day, generals retired from Greek army has started aid campaigns to raise money for Greek army.

Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) honorary president Andreas Andreadis was included to this search for aid. Andreadis, reminding the Greeek fighter jet crash in Aegean Sea, expressed that Greek army should be supported.

“It is about time: An attempt to mobilize to raise 1 billion euros to strengthen our armed forces from all affluent Greek patriots & institutions in the country and abroad. We will involve many as long as there is a cross-party relationship with project & transparency.” said Andreadis from his Twitter account.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Tsipras visited Meis Island to ‘threaten’ Turkey
Greek Prime Minister Aleksis Tsipras visited the island of Kastellorizo (Meis) to send a signal to Ankara.
Turkey and Iran begin trading with national currencies
According to a statement by Iran’s news agency, Iran’s Bank Melli has opened the first LC for providing trade finance using Iran and Turkey's national currencies swap agreement in Turkey.
President Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace
President Erdogan on Monday called for a more comprehensive notion of justice to prevail in Syria, stating that the deaths caused by conventional weapons should not be ignored.
Macron: We have separated the Russians and the Turks
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that France have separated the Russians and the Turks by the air strikes against Syria.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan-Devlet Bahçeli görüşmesi

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan-Devlet Bahçeli görüşmesi

175
Andy-Ar Başkanı: Erdoğan ilk turda yüzde 55 alır

Andy-Ar Başkanı: Erdoğan ilk turda yüzde 55 alır

217
İzmir'de eylem yapan CHP'liler, atılan işçileri görmedi

İzmir'de eylem yapan CHP'liler, atılan işçileri görmedi

107
Yiğit Bulut'a soruldu: Erken seçim piyasaları etkiler mi

Yiğit Bulut'a soruldu: Erken seçim piyasaları etkiler mi

429
CHP'liler Ahmet Necdet Sezer’i ziyaret etti

CHP'liler Ahmet Necdet Sezer’i ziyaret etti

152
'Gülen’in köpeğiyim' diyen profesöre 7 yıl 6 ay hapis

'Gülen’in köpeğiyim' diyen profesöre 7 yıl 6 ay hapis

127
İran'da Ulusal Ordu Günü

İran'da Ulusal Ordu Günü

106
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM