taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
95.585
USD
4,8423
EURO
5,6589
ALTIN
190,51
PETR
74,3600

Greek media: FETO terror suspects fleed during the fire

According to the claims, 8 former Turkish soldiers who are wanted from FETO terror organization have been spirited away by the Greek government during the wildfires in Greece.

Haber Merkezi | 29.07.2018 - 11:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Greek Vradini newspaper claimed that 8 Turkish people were evacuated from the Greek land forces’ health and rehabilitation center during the fires.

The paper said that the relevant people who are suspected members of the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO) were seen while they were evacuated from the center in Agios Andreas.

Greek media: FETO terror suspects fleed during the fire

“According to the statements of eyewitnesses, the evacuation priority was given to the 8 foreign national people by the Greek land forces. 8 people were speaking Turkish.” stated the paper.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İsrail ve Mısır büyükelçilerinden Türkiye'ye tehditler

İsrail ve Mısır büyükelçilerinden Türkiye'ye tehditler

579
Erdoğan'dan Trump'a Brunson yanıtı

Erdoğan'dan Trump'a Brunson yanıtı

150
Yunan basını: FETÖ'cüleri yangından kaçırdılar

Yunan basını: FETÖ'cüleri yangından kaçırdılar

45
Fatih Erbakan parti kuruyor

Fatih Erbakan parti kuruyor

92
Ege Denizi'nde FETÖ'cüleri taşıyan bot battı

Ege Denizi'nde FETÖ'cüleri taşıyan bot battı

90
115 yaşındaki Mehmet dede TUİK verilerini doğruladı

115 yaşındaki Mehmet dede TUİK verilerini doğruladı

120
Sıla'dan konserine gelen hakemlere frikik esprisi

Sıla'dan konserine gelen hakemlere frikik esprisi

63
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM