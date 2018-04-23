Haaretz made an analysis on approaching elections in Turkey

Turkey will hold snap elections on June 24 instead of the previously declared date of Nov. 3, 2019, as President Erdogan announced. With Turkey going to early parliamentary and presidential polls in 65 days, world wide media outlets focused on Turkey.

In an article published in Israeli Haaretz by Simon A. Waldman, it was expressed that Erdogan’s victory is guaranteed.

"OPPOSITIONS DON'T HAVE AN CANDIDATE WHO CAN RIVAL ERDOGAN"

It was said that opposition parties are on the back foot: “The main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), does not have an official presidential candidate, let alone a figure who can rival Erdogan. “

“The recent announcement of snap presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 June, 17 months ahead of schedule, was a smart move. Sure, Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party were always going to win, but now victory is all but guaranteed.” stated Waldman.