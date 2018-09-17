taraftar değil haberciyiz
Hambach Forest resistance continues

Police intervene to the camps of the Hambach Forest in Cologne, Germany.

17.09.2018 - 15:37
Hambach Forest resistance continues

The activists camping in the woods located between the cities of Cologne and Kerpen in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (KRV), continue resisting against 4000 police not to leave their camps.

Hambach Forest resistance continues

PROTECTING OF FORREST

Thousands of environmentalists from Germany, as well as from Europe, supported the activists who set up tree houses in the forest.

In Germany, environmentalists established tree houses in the forest in order to prevent the trees in the Hambach Forest near the city of Cologne from being cut for lignite.

Hambach Forest resistance continues - VIDEO

