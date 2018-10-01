taraftar değil haberciyiz
Hambach occupation continues

Resistance continues in the 12,000-year-old Hambach Forest in Cologne, Germany. While the environmentalists continue their actions to prevent the region from being mine, police raid also continues.

Hambach occupation continues

Hambach which one of the oldest forests in the world is still under occupation.  While protests continue in Hambach, police use disproportionate force against activists.

Hambach occupation continues

CAMPS ARE DISTRIBUTED

Police intervened to the camp area located in the woods. While police tried to remove the activists from the field, the environmentalists also resisted against the forces. Demonstrators carried their camps to the forest to escape police violence.

Hambach occupation continues

ABATISTS WERE BUILT

A group of demonstrators built abatists by assembling logs against the police forces.

Hambach occupation continues

Some activists clashed with police. Police detained the demonstrators by dragging them on the ground.

Hambach occupation continues

PROTECTING OF FORREST

Thousands of environmentalists from Germany, as well as from Europe, supported the activists who set up tree houses in the forest.

Hambach occupation continues

In Germany, environmentalists established tree houses in the forest in order to prevent the trees in the Hambach Forest near the city of Cologne from being cut for lignite.

