Hungary PM Orban vows tougher laws on migration

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced that his new government would soon bring forward tighter immigration rules.

REUTERS | 05.05.2018 - 12:09..
After an election victory built on a fierce anti-migrant campaign, in a statement on the Prime Ministry’s website, Orban said he will not support an EU budget in which funds are taken away from farmers, research and development and regional developments, and are given instead to countries which have let in migrants.

One of the most vociferous opponents of Muslim immigration into Europe, Orban won a third term in power after his campaign resonated with large swathes of the electorate, particularly in rural areas.

"WE ARE BUILDING A CHRISTIAN DEMOCRACY"

He told public radio that his main political objectives were unchanged. “We are building a Christian democracy.” Orban said. “An old-style Christian democracy rooted in European traditions, where human dignity is paramount and there is a separation of powers.”

“We will defend Christian culture and will not surrender the country to aliens.” he added.

Orban also said that no foreign population from outside Europe could be settled in Hungary and that the application of European Union laws could not infringe its territorial integrity and population make-up.

