taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
110.932
USD
4,0764
EURO
5,0090
ALTIN
175,11
PETR
73,6300

'If we were power-hungry, we had the chance to remain longer'

Speaking about the early election, President Erdogan said the ruling AK Party will continue its tenure if the nation wills, and will step down if it says "enough”.

AA | 22.04.2018 - 12:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
'If we were power-hungry, we had the chance to remain longer'

The parliament on Friday passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24, with 386 lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties supporting the move. The polls were expected to be held in November 2019.

In an interview to Turkish channel NTV on April 21, President Erdogan explained the circumstances which led to the decision to hold snap polls. He said they were compelled to consider the issue, following a proposition by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli, who is set to enter an alliance with the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party. “The statement of our ally with whom we are realizing a public alliance, compelled us to assess the situation. We have evaluated it, and therefore we have reached.”

'If we were power-hungry, we had the chance to remain longer'

Erdogan stressed that if the ruling AK Party was power-hungry, they had the chance to remain in power for 17,18 months more.

He added that a public opinion survey will be conducted to determine his party candidates for the parliament.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
US drops ‘Occupied Palestinian Territories’ from annual human rights report
An annual US government report on human rights worldwide in 2017 has dropped reference to the Palestinian territories as “occupied”.
Cuba's new president vows to defend legacy of Castro
Miguel Diaz-Canel, the man chosen to continue the legacy of Fidel and Raul Castro, was born in Villa Clara province a year after the triumph of the 1959 Cuban Revolution.
Armenian police quashes Velvet Revolution by violence
Thousands of people continue to flood Armenia’s capital Yerevan, protesting the former president’s shift to the prime minister’s seat after his two terms as President finished.
Austria will bar ‘Erdogan propaganda’ on its soil
Austria's Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz known his Erdogan hostility has said that Turkish politicians will be barred from campaigning.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
FETÖ firarisi Adil Öksüz yakalanmak üzere

FETÖ firarisi Adil Öksüz yakalanmak üzere

100
Aykut Kocaman: Neden kan akmadı

Aykut Kocaman: Neden kan akmadı

328
Sözcü Meral Akşener manşetleriyle çıkmaya başladı

Sözcü Meral Akşener manşetleriyle çıkmaya başladı

160
ABD'nin Filistin raporunda İsrail işgali yok sayıldı

ABD'nin Filistin raporunda İsrail işgali yok sayıldı

68
Erdoğan: Koltuk hırsı olsaydı, 17-18 ay daha imkan vardı

Erdoğan: Koltuk hırsı olsaydı, 17-18 ay daha imkan vardı

63
Barcelona 30. kez Kral Kupası'nı kazandı

Barcelona 30. kez Kral Kupası'nı kazandı

6
Kendisine benzeyen kadını öldürüp kimliğine büründü

Kendisine benzeyen kadını öldürüp kimliğine büründü

12
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM