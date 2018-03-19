taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
116.254
USD
3,9417
EURO
4,8394
ALTIN
166,10
PETR
65,7500

Independent reverses its attitude about Afrin

Independent, one of the most largest circulation newspapers in England, headlined Turkish Armed Forces’ victory in Afrin. The newspaper weas saying that ‘Turkish military will not able to enter Afrin'

Haber Merkezi | 19.03.2018 - 13:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Independent reverses its attitude about Afrin

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria and to establish security along Turkey's borders as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

After Turkey’s operation started, YPG- supporter media outlets in Europe had started to make a black propaganda against Turkish Armed Forces. English Independent journalist Patrick Cockburn, promotes YPG's ringleader’s “Turkish state has been trying to enter north Syria for days, but it will not be able to” idea two months ago, now congratulates Turkish Army’s victory.

Independent reverses its attitude about Afrin

Patrick Cockburn had wrote that “Kurds’ve been fighting against Daesh and Assad regime soldiers for six years. They’ve gained experience in a considerable extent. Turkish Army is trying to enter Afrin but it will not able to.”

Independent reverses its attitude about Afrin


In his ongoing papers, Cockburn continued his praises on YGP by saying that Turkish forces will be defeated in Afrin. After Turkish Forces entered Afrin and won victory against YPG terror organization, Cockburn wrote another paper up entitled “I knew Afrin's fall was inevitable” as if he didn’t wrote all other papers.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
British YPG terrorist killed in Afrin
English media outlet BBC expressed that a British woman, Anna Campbell, who was fighting against Turkish military forces with YPG has been killed in Afrin.
Erdogan: Turkish Army took full control of the city
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "Turkish Armed Forces entered Afrin and established full control over the city." said.
PKK targets health care workers
YPG terror organization tries to blacken Turkey by blaming its military forces as hitting hospital in Afrin, had targeted hospitals and health care workers several times in the past.
Turkish Army Forces entered Afrin town centre
On January 20, Turkey launched the Operation Olive Branch. Today special forces, commandos and Free Syrian Army entered the city.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Afrin'den sonra sıradaki hedef Menbiç

Afrin'den sonra sıradaki hedef Menbiç

49
Eski bakanlardan Hasan Celal Güzel hayatını kaybetti

Eski bakanlardan Hasan Celal Güzel hayatını kaybetti

229
Nursel Ergin kızını sildi

Nursel Ergin kızını sildi

15
Kremlin'de 19 yıl: Putin 4'üncü kez başkan

Kremlin'de 19 yıl: Putin 4'üncü kez başkan

16
Kawa heykelinin yıkılması Cumhuriyet'i rahatsız etti

Kawa heykelinin yıkılması Cumhuriyet'i rahatsız etti

72
İngiliz kadın terörist Afrin'de öldürüldü

İngiliz kadın terörist Afrin'de öldürüldü

60
Afrin'de çember de kapandı

Afrin'de çember de kapandı

36
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM