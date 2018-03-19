Independent reverses its attitude about Afrin

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria and to establish security along Turkey's borders as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

After Turkey’s operation started, YPG- supporter media outlets in Europe had started to make a black propaganda against Turkish Armed Forces. English Independent journalist Patrick Cockburn, promotes YPG's ringleader’s “Turkish state has been trying to enter north Syria for days, but it will not be able to” idea two months ago, now congratulates Turkish Army’s victory.

Patrick Cockburn had wrote that “Kurds’ve been fighting against Daesh and Assad regime soldiers for six years. They’ve gained experience in a considerable extent. Turkish Army is trying to enter Afrin but it will not able to.”





In his ongoing papers, Cockburn continued his praises on YGP by saying that Turkish forces will be defeated in Afrin. After Turkish Forces entered Afrin and won victory against YPG terror organization, Cockburn wrote another paper up entitled “I knew Afrin's fall was inevitable” as if he didn’t wrote all other papers.