Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump offer of talks

Washington reimposed the sanctions last week after pulling out of a 2015 international deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program in return for an easing of economic sanctions. Trump has also threatened to penalize companies that continue to operate in Iran.

"AMERICA CANNOT BE TRUSTED"

“I ban holding any talks with America... America never remains loyal to its promises in talks,” said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on policy in the Islamic Republic. “America’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal is a clear proof that America cannot be trusted,” state TV quoted Khamenei as telling a gathering attended by thousands of Iranians.

The sanctions target Iran’s trade in gold and other precious metals, its purchases of US dollars and its car industry. Washington had said Iran’s only chance of avoiding the sanctions would be to accept Trump’s offer to negotiate for a tougher nuclear deal.

Iranian officials already rejected the offer but it is the first time Khamenei has publicly commented.